Coca-Cola 600 winners and losers

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

WINNERS

Hendrick Motorsports — For the third consecutive race, the organization’s cars finished at least first and second. Kyle Larson’s win moved the organization past Petty Enterprises to become the winningest team in Cup history. And Larson scored the win at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which is a little more than a mile from the Hendrick Motorsports complex.

Kyle Larson — Dominates and finishes it off by winning. He scores his first win in a race 500 miles or longer. He earns his second win of the year. He led 327 of 400 laps. He scored all eight playoff points available in Sunday’s race and has the most playoff points in the series with 19.

Kyle Busch — Couldn’t beat all the Hendrick cars but split them up with his third-place finish. He has three top-five finishes in the last five races. That’s better than any of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates in that span.

Chris Buescher — His eighth-place finish gave him a top 10 in each of the last three races on 1.5-mile tracks.

Tyler Reddick — His ninth-place finish was his eight top 10 of the year. He had nine such finishes last year.

LOSERS

Chip Ganassi Racing — Rough day for the organization. Mechanical issues caused Kurt Busch to finish last and Ross Chastain to finish next-to-last in the 38-car field. They are both more than 80 points out of the final playoff spot with 11 races left. Looking more likely that they’ll have to win a race to make the playoffs.

Martin Truex Jr. — Finished 29th after he had a tire issue and then the team couldn’t remove the tire and lost several laps on pit road. The result is his third finish in a row of 19th or worse.

