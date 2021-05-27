Coca-Cola 600 weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

Dustin Long
·2 min read

NASCAR celebrates Memorial Day weekend with the Coca-Cola 600, capping three days of racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Camping World Truck and ARCA Menards Series each will race on the 1.5-mile speedway this weekend. Cup, Xfinity and Trucks will have practice and qualifying for the second weekend in a row.

The weather also looks good for each day.

The wunderground.com forecast for Friday’s Truck race calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 76 degrees and a 16% chance of rain.

The wunderground.com forecast for Saturday’s Xfinity race calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 75 degrees and a 20% chance of rain.

The wunderground.com forecast for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 72 degrees and a 15% chance of rain.

Coca-Cola 600 weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, May 27

2:30 p.m. Camping World Truck Series driver/crew chief meeting (virtual)

3:30 p.m Xfinity Series rookie meeting (virtual)

4 p.m. Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting (virtual)

4:30 p.m Cup Series rookie meeting (virtual)

Friday, May 28

8:30 a.m. Truck Series garage opens

9 a.m. Truck Series rookie meeting (virtual)

10:30 – 11 a.m. ARCA Menards Series driver/crew chief meeting (virtual)

11 – 11:30 a.m. ARCA rookie meeting (virtual)

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. Truck Series practice (FS2)

1:30 – 11 p.m Xfinity garage open

3 – 10:30 p.m. Cup garage open

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:35 p.m. Truck qualifying; single vehicle/one lap (FS1)

7 – 7:50 p.m. Cup practice (FS1)

8:30 p.m. Truck race; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 29

6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Cup garage open

8:30 a.m. Xfinity garage opens

9:30 a.m. ARCA garage opens

10:05 a.m. Xfinity qualifying; single vehicle/one lap (FS1)

11:05 a.m. Cup qualifying; single vehicle/one lap (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1 p.m. Xfinity race; 200 laps/300 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 – 5:15 p.m. ARCA practice/qualifying

7 p.m. ARCA race; 100 laps/150 miles (FS1)

Sunday, May 30

3 p.m. Cup garage opens

6 p.m. Coca-Cola 600; 400 laps/600 miles (Fox, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Chase Briscoe reckoning with elevated competition level: 'It's... TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold to air select U.S. Legend Car Series races NASCAR teams test flaps to reduce spray at Richmond wet tire session

