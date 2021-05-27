Coca-Cola 600 weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks
NASCAR celebrates Memorial Day weekend with the Coca-Cola 600, capping three days of racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Camping World Truck and ARCA Menards Series each will race on the 1.5-mile speedway this weekend. Cup, Xfinity and Trucks will have practice and qualifying for the second weekend in a row.
The weather also looks good for each day.
The wunderground.com forecast for Friday’s Truck race calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 76 degrees and a 16% chance of rain.
The wunderground.com forecast for Saturday’s Xfinity race calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 75 degrees and a 20% chance of rain.
The wunderground.com forecast for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 72 degrees and a 15% chance of rain.
Coca-Cola 600 weekend schedule
(All times Eastern)
Thursday, May 27
2:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series driver/crew chief meeting (virtual)
3:30 p.m — Xfinity Series rookie meeting (virtual)
4 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting (virtual)
4:30 p.m — Cup Series rookie meeting (virtual)
Friday, May 28
8:30 a.m. — Truck Series garage opens
9 a.m. — Truck Series rookie meeting (virtual)
10:30 – 11 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series driver/crew chief meeting (virtual)
11 – 11:30 a.m. — ARCA rookie meeting (virtual)
11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS2)
1:30 – 11 p.m — Xfinity garage open
3 – 10:30 p.m. — Cup garage open
4:35 – 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
5:35 p.m. — Truck qualifying; single vehicle/one lap (FS1)
7 – 7:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)
8:30 p.m. — Truck race; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, May 29
6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup garage open
8:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens
9:30 a.m. — ARCA garage opens
10:05 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying; single vehicle/one lap (FS1)
11:05 a.m. — Cup qualifying; single vehicle/one lap (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
1 p.m. — Xfinity race; 200 laps/300 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
4:30 – 5:15 p.m. — ARCA practice/qualifying
7 p.m. — ARCA race; 100 laps/150 miles (FS1)
Sunday, May 30
3 p.m. — Cup garage opens
6 p.m. — Coca-Cola 600; 400 laps/600 miles (Fox, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
