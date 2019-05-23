Coca-Cola 600 weekend schedule

The longest race of the year arrives with Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action this weekend. Track activity starts today and is highlighted by Cup qualifying.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The wunderground.com forecast for Thursday calls for cloudy skies and a high 84 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast is for partly cloudy skies and a high of 91 degrees. The early forecast for Sunday’s race is for sunny skies and a high of 95 degrees with a 0% chance of rain for the start of the race.

Here’s the full weekend schedule, with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, May 23

11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Cup garage open

1 – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1 coverage begins at 3 p.m.)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)

6:05 – 6:55 p.m – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

7:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, May 24

No track activity

Saturday, May 25

6 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:35 – 9:25 a.m. – Cup practice (FS1)

9:35 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (FS1)

10:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – Alsco 300; 200 laps/300 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, May 26

12:30 p.m. – Cup garage opens

4 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

5:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

6 p.m. – Coca-Cola 600; 400 laps/600 miles (Fox, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)