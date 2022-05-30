Coca-Cola 600 results, driver points

Denny Hamlin scored his 48th career Cup win and first career Coca-Cola 600 victory Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch, Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, finished second by 0.119 seconds. Kevin Harvick placed third. Chase Briscoe, whose spin while battling for the lead sent the race into the first of two overtimes, recovered to finish fourth. Christopher Bell completed the top five.

Tyler Reddick placed sixth and was followed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman.

POINTS REPORT



Chase Elliot remains the points leader after the 14th race of the season. He has 489 points. He is followed by Ross Chastain (455 points), Kyle Busch (452), Ryan Blaney (436) and Martin Truex Jr. (430).

