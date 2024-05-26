Coca-Cola 600 live updates: Kyle Larson’s ‘double’ in serious jeopardy, latest on Trump visit

Can Kyle Larson complete The Double? Will bad weather prevent him from having the chance to attempt it? And ... what about all the on-track drama?

The Charlotte Observer has six journalists, including NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck and columnist Scott Fowler, at Charlotte Motor Speedway to document the Coca-Cola 600 — the biggest annual race in North Carolina. Those live updates are posted in the section below. Refresh this page for latest news. Results will be posted here after the race.

All times are Eastern.

Live updates: NASCAR race at Charlotte

2:30 p.m.: Charlotte Motor Speedway announces it has redesigned the Charlotte Roval ahead of the playoff race scheduled for Oct. 13. The road course will have a much sharper turn on its frontstretch along with a longer straightaway, totaling 17 turns and 2.28 miles in length.

2:20 p.m.: In Indianapolis: The grandstands have reopened. Rain has stopped, and the track is being dried.

2 p.m.: Kyle Larson’s “double” is in major jeopardy thanks to a serious storm at the Indy 500. The race still hasn’t begun — it was supposed to start around 12:30 p.m. — due to a storm that forced Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials to evacuate about 125,000 fans who had already arrived for the race. Fans have now been cleared to return to the grandstands, but the track may require 90 minutes or more to dry.

Larson had at one point indicated his priority was to run the Coca-Cola 600 because of the chance to win another Cup title. However, he told reporters Sunday in Indianapolis about the Indy 500: “I think our plan is to keep this as a priority. I think I would be here racing.”

However, there are lots of options and uncertainty at the moment. If the Indy 500 is postponed by an entire day, Larson could leave, run the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and come back. He would need a waiver from NASCAR if he skipped the Coke 600 entirely.

Larson is trying to become the fifth driver to finish “The Double” by running both the Indy 500 and the Coke 600 in the same day. Kurt Busch in 2014 was the last man to do it. Tony Stewart is the only driver to actually complete all 1,100 miles, in 2001. Larson qualified fifth for the Indy 500.

Justin Allgaier is on standby should Larson need a substitute driver at the Coke 600.

1:50 p.m.: Donald Trump plans to attend Sunday’s race in Charlotte. There hasn’t been any indication on when the former president will arrive, or what he will do when he’s at the speedway, but Speedway Motorsports spokespeople have urged fans and media to get to the racetrack early because of elevated security. Trump — in an active campaign against Joe Biden to win the presidency again — isn’t in Charlotte yet and his arrival may be several hours away.

This is what Larson said Thursday about the weather and plans and potentially not earning Cup points today (Allgaier backup). I would expect, as long as he’s in contention at Indy, that he stays in Indy if delayed and race today (and would expect NASCAR to grant a waiver). https://t.co/KxGxnZqwma — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 26, 2024

1:48 p.m.: First things first: the weather. Rain looks like it will certainly impact today’s Coca-Cola 600 — it just might not impact the start time, which is slated for 6 p.m. Brad Panovich, meteorologist for WCNC, reported that the Coke 600 should start on time but that storms could come into the area as early as 7 p.m. but more likely around 8-9 p.m. Radars also show that the rain will stop again — meaning that the race should start and finish today or late tonight. This is much different than last year’s waterlogged Memorial Day weekend, which saw the race run on Monday.

The #Coke600 should start on time, but storms will threaten during the race, possibly as early as 7pm, but more likely 8-9pm. #nascar #cltwx pic.twitter.com/r257BeVGWi — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) May 26, 2024

How to watch and stream the Coca-Cola 600

Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval

Date: Sunday, May 26

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Purse: $9,874,821

TV: FOX, 5:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 600 miles (400 laps)

Stages: Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 100), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 200), Stage 3 (Ends on Lap 300), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 400)

Starting lineup for the Coca-Cola 600