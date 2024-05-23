Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway sells out

The Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is sold out, the track confirmed Wednesday.

The race is May 26 at 6 p.m. It’s the sport’s longest race of the year.

This will be the 65th running of the race, which caps several days of NASCAR events at the speedway every year over Memorial Day weekend.

