Coby White shouts out Zach LaVine after Bulls OT win over Rockets

The Chicago Bulls turned their season around when Zach LaVine went out, prompting some questions as to whether or not he was the problem. But since he’s been back, they’re 3-0 and have continued their winning ways. They took down the Charlotte Hornets twice in a row, and on Wednesday night, they beat the Houston Rockets in overtime.

It was a close game throughout, but Chicago ended up taking home the 124-119 win in extra time. Coby White put on a show all night long, but when it came time to win the game, LaVine decided to take over. And while some people on social media weren’t happy with the decision to take the ball out of White’s hands, LaVine delivered in a big way.

He hit multiple clutch shots, sealing the victory for the Bulls, and after the game, White praised LaVine for his late-game performance.

“Big-time players make big-time plays,” White said via ESPN. “He was aggressive. That’s what we want him to do.”

LaVine ended the night with 25 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and one block while shooting 8-of-15 from the field and 4-of-8 from beyond the three-point arc.

His performance was highlighted by two big-time shots in overtime to help put the Bulls ahead, and that’s where they stayed.

As for White, he finished the game with 30 points, four rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 9-of-17 from the floor and 6-of-11 from behind the three-point line.

Both players put up great statlines on a night where they were needed, and as a result, they took down a potential Western Conference playoff team.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire