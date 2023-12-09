Coby White sets franchise 3-point record
Bulls' Coby White has hit 46 three-pointers over the last 10 games, snapping Zach LaVine's franchise record of 45.
Bulls' Coby White has hit 46 three-pointers over the last 10 games, snapping Zach LaVine's franchise record of 45.
LaVine's missed Chicago's three previous games.
