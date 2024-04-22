Coby White named a NBA Most Improved Player finalist

Coby White’s season with the Chicago Bulls might’ve ended already, but that hasn’t stopped the former Tar Heel name from popping up in conversation as he was announced as one of the three finalists for the Most Improved Player (M.I.P) award.

White joins Alperen Sengun and Tyrese Maxey as the three finalists for the award. White got paid this off-season, signing a three-year, $36M contract that now seems like a steal of a deal. This season, White had career highs across the board, averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds.

White had eight 30-point performances on the season, including a special 42-point night to beat the Atlanta Hawks in the Bulls NBA play-in game.

The 2023-24 Kia NBA Most Improved Player finalists pic.twitter.com/TqiPHuIZ0a — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 21, 2024

Of the three candidates, Maxey is the only one to make the All-Star game, but that doesn’t mean he made the bigger strides. White had the biggest increase in points (+9.4) and rebounds (+1.6). Sengun had a slight edge in assists (+2.7) over White’s (+2.3).

If White wins the award, he will become the first Tar Heel to do so. He will become the second Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) player since Brandon Ingram from Duke won the award in 2019.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire