Coby White with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points and matched a season high with 16 rebounds, Coby White and Thaddeus Young scored 18 apiece, and the Chicago Bulls beat the struggling Charlotte Hornets 108-91 on Thursday night. The Bulls built a 14-point halftime lead and put this one out of reach in the third quarter on the way to their third win in four games. ''With the limited time that we have left and the number of games that are on our schedule, can we every night just put our best foot forward with just physicality and the things that are gonna go into winning?'' coach Billy Donovan said.