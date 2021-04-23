Coby White with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets
CHICAGO (AP) Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points and matched a season high with 16 rebounds, Coby White and Thaddeus Young scored 18 apiece, and the Chicago Bulls beat the struggling Charlotte Hornets 108-91 on Thursday night. The Bulls built a 14-point halftime lead and put this one out of reach in the third quarter on the way to their third win in four games. ''With the limited time that we have left and the number of games that are on our schedule, can we every night just put our best foot forward with just physicality and the things that are gonna go into winning?'' coach Billy Donovan said.
The Bulls defeated the Hornets, 108-91. Nikola Vucevic led the way for the Bulls with 18 points, 16 rebounds and six assists, while Coby White added 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3pt FG) in the victory. Devonte Graham tallied a team-high 16 points, along with four rebounds and three assists for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Bulls improve to 25-34 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 28-30.
DALLAS (AP) Anthony Davis was rusty in the return from the longest absence of the eight-time All-Star's NBA career, scoring four points while missing eight of 10 shots in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers star missed the previous 30 games with right calf and heel issues before starting the first of LA's two consecutive games against the Mavericks on Thursday night. Coach Frank Vogel said the plan was to play Davis about 15 minutes, all in the first half.
