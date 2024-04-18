Coby White’s big game helps advance Chicago Bulls in NBA Play-in Tournament

Coby White is making one last push for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.

On Wednesday night, White led the Chicago Bulls to a 131-116 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The win advanced the Bulls to Friday’s Play-In final against the Miami Heat with the winner getting No. 1 seed Boston in the first round.

White’s 42 points were a career-high for the former UNC guard who spent one season with the Tar Heels. And technically, a new career high.

Although the points don’t officially count due to NBA rules, it came in a HUGE game for White and the Bulls. White made 15-of-21 from the field and also grabbed 8 rebounds in the win.

After a bit of shaky start to his career with the Bulls the past few seasons, White has really improved this season. He signed a contract last offseason to stay with the Bulls and with the injury to Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball, he got the chance to play more.

And he’s certainly taken advantage of that. Let’s see if White can help get the Bulls to that eighth seed and a date with the Celtics as they travel to Miami on Friday night.

