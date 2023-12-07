Coby White with the And-1!

A surely satisfying victory for Smart further set expectations for a deep March run at Marquette.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The Orioles will be Kimbrel's eighth team, and the 2024 season will be his 15th in the majors.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
It’s unclear what Ron DeSantis thinks that hypothetical lawsuit would accomplish.
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
A fan died at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento while attending Monday's NBA in-season tournament quarterfinal game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
The A's, Royals and Rockies entered Tuesday's draft lottery with the best odds for the first pick.
Charles McDonald is joined by Tony Calatayud of the Dan LeBetard Show to dive into their takeaways from Week 13 and attempt to get to the bottom of the some of the biggest questions around the NFL this week. Charles and Tony start things off with some funny storylines from the weekend, including Zach Wilson's reluctance to start again for the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles head of security getting himself and Dre Greenlaw ejected from Sunday's game. Next, the duo dive into the field of contenders for MVP in an especially weird year. While Brock Purdy is the odds-on favorite currently, neither agree he truly deserves the award (and neither does Jalen Hurts). Both agree Tyreek Hill is the most deserving, but can a non-quarterback win the MVP in 2023? Charles also believes Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is the most deserving of the Coach of the Year award currently. Later, Charles and Tony take a look at the AFC playoff race and decide who they have more trust in between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs coming off bad losses, and who they'd be more scared to face in the playoffs between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast, analyzing the new reports that NCAA president Charlie Baker is planning on building a new Division I subconference with a focus on athlete revenue sharing.
Two of the six sprint race weekends will occur in the United States.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Saints quarterback is having a rough season.
If FSU is so unimpressive without its starting quarterback, then how are the Seminoles ranked fifth — ahead of Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon?
Arizona is still No. 1 in the country for the first time since 2014.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
The final drive included a controversial late hit on Patrick Mahomes, a pass interference that wasn't called and an ejection after Isiah Pacheco threw a punch.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.