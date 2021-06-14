Coby comes up big in Stafford's All-Star show

Jun. 14—STAFFORD — There was a song made popular by Sammy Davis Jr. that started the following way

Just once in a lifetime

A man knows a moment

A wonderful moment when fate takes its hand

Doug Coby had that moment Saturday at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Despite winning six Whelen Modified Tour championships and two Stafford titles, Coby was unknown to a national audience when he competed in the inaugural SRX event in front of a sellout crowd of 10,000 and a national television audience on CBS.

He was a local short track racer, competing against this some of the best drivers in the world, such as three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart and 2021 Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, who has won at Indianapolis four times.

Coby said in a recorded feature played during the telecast that all a local Modified driver wants to do is be included in something.

"One shot," Coby said. " Make the most of it"

In front of 10,000 witnesses, it was one big step for Coby, and one bigger step for all the competitors in short track racing.

Coby pulled away from Greg Biffle on one final restart with two laps to go to win the inaugural event. Coby wasn't just in the moment, he dominated it. Biffle was second and Tony Stewart was third.

"Basically to have a good restart, you have to tell your self in turns 3 and 4, don't (mess) up, don't (mess) up," Coby said, Then by the time you get to the start finish line, you say you didn't (mess) up. That's all it is.

Coby was so excited, he stumbled trying to get out of the car. The crowd was excited to, chanting "Coby, Coby" as he addressed the crowd.

"What a special night for short track racing in America and a special night for Stafford," Coby said. "This is for everyone who is a short-track racer around the country."

For Coby, this was more than a race. It was a mission statement to prove that a local racer can fit in with the elite.

"I consider myself a rise-to-the challenge type of shorttracker," Coby said. "I've had a lot of odds stacked against me over the years, and racing against these professionals from all over the globe who are true craftsmen, but true gentlemen, included me in everything. They didn't want me to stink up the show because they knew I was fast in practice and they raced the crap out of their cars like anybody would."

Coby wasn't very optimistic when the night started.

"In the first heat race, I thought I was going to be in trouble beccaue everyone was hugging the bottom and I couldn't get to the throttle to get next to them," Coby said. "I said 'Here we go. I'm going to be faster than everyone but these cars are going to be tough to pass. But once I saved my stuff, these guys wore their stuff a little bit and that made it easier to make moves."

His best move was moving to the front in the second heat race, giving him the lead that he protected for most of the feature.

"You guys know me from the Modifieds," Coby said. "I like to dictate the race. You don't dictate the race from 12th place. You dicate from first. Greg Biffile was stalking me for a while. It was a cat and mouse game. But I got some help from my crew chief and everything worked in my favor.

"I got in front and saved my stuff. That's how I like to roll around here."

The Stafford crowd has seen him roll many times, and now the nation's race fans have seen it too,

"It's tough to run on the Modified Tour and do all the things we do, but we're good racers and smart people. I fell that we've proven it time and time again on the national stage and I'm happy to log one more notch on the belt for the Modified guys."

It was a notch the entire country could see.

Christopher cruises

There were no championship points on the line, only money — $5,000. Mike Christopher Jr.'s win in the TickMike.co, SK Modified All-Star Showdown Saturday was significant for another reason — he pulled it off in front of 10,000 fans.

""The best part it was all those people, it was awesome," Christopher Jr. said. "It's just incredible. Not only were we able to race out there and show what the SK Modifieds are, I was able to win."

Christopher went from fifth to first on the first lap of the final stage when the front runners bobbed and weaved in the first turn, providing Christopher with an alley to get through to the lead.

Christopher's dad, Mike Christopher Sr., had the lead in the second stage of the event but was passed by his son.

Tyler Hines and second and Teddy Hodgson third.

