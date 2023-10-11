Cobra’s unique hiding place inspires warning: ‘Be extra careful’

A wildlife expert in India has asked residents to exercise caution after footage surfaced showing a cobra emerging from what appears to be a woman’s shoe.

“Cobra trying a new footwear,” Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service joked via X. “Jokes apart, as the monsoon is coming to a close, please be extra careful.”

In the footage posted below, the cobra reveals its hood in a defensive posture and strikes in the direction of the videographer.

Cobra trying a new footwear😳😳

Jokes apart, as the monsoon is coming to a close, please be extra careful. pic.twitter.com/IWmwuMW3gF — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 5, 2023

Cobra encounters increase dramatically during India’s monsoon season, when more snakes slither into manmade structures while trying to escape flooding.

The highly venomous Indian cobra, which can measure to about 5 feet, is one of the most dangerous snakes in India.

Story originally appeared on For The Win