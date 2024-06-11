Cobra’s new PGA Tour trailer is a high-tech golf center on 18 wheels

Wearing a pair of gray golf pants and a blue patterned shirt, and with his hat pulled down low on his forehead, no one stopped Rickie Fowler as he walked on a cart path between the driving range and the third fairway at Quail Hollow Golf Club to ask for his autograph or a selfie. It was the Monday before the start of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, and no fans were at the course yet, which meant Fowler could leisurely stroll, uninterrupted, to his new home away from home.

That home weighs about 60,000 pounds, has 18 wheels and is packed with some of the most technologically advanced golf equipment and club-building tools on the PGA Tour. It’s Cobra-Puma Golf’s new PGA Tour trailer, a customized truck that is designed to act as a support center for Cobra staffers like Fowler, Gary Woodland, Justin Suh, Jason Dufner and others.

Cobra brought the truck to the PGA Tour for the first time at the Wells Fargo Championship in May and was thrilled to show it off. With draws filled with driver, fairway wood, hybrid and iron heads, along with the latest shafts, grinding wheels and customizing tools, the company’s PGA Tour reps and fitters builders can build clubs steps away from the practice area at tournaments. There is a locker room in the back where players can try on new apparel and footwear, meetings can be held, and VIPs can be shown the latest gear.

Golfweek was given an exclusive tour of Cobra’s new trailer and spoke with the team tasked with keeping Fowler and his stablemates happy and ready to contend at the highest level. This video takes you behind the scenes and shows you the level of detail and the thought that goes into creating a world-class golf equipment facility on wheels.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek