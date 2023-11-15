Cobra Kai recasts iconic Karate Kid character

Netflix

Cobra Kai season 6 has cast Dexter star CS Lee as classic Karate Kid character Master Kim Sun-Young.

Master Kim has previously appeared in flashback form in The Karate Kid portrayed by Jun Chong and later by Don Lee in Cobra Kai (via Deadline).

Lee will now be playing the character in the sixth and final instalment of Netflix's series, though it isn't clear whether Master Kim, who's presumed dead, will appear in flashback form only.

Kevin Winter - Getty Images

Related: New Karate Kid movie announced after Cobra Kai success

Lee, who recently featured in For All Mankind for a two-episode arc and in the Quantum Leap revival, hasn't commented directly on the casting announcement, but has marked the news with a single martial arts jacket emoji posted to his Instagram Stories.

While plot details of Cobra Kai season 6 are being kept under wraps, it seems likely for Master Kim to be involved in the storyline concerning his granddaughter Kim Da-Eun. The ruthless martial arts practitioner portrayed by Alicia Hannah-Kim was introduced in season 5 and is expected to return for the final chapter.

Netflix

Related: Why Cobra Kai season 6 should be its last

Last year, Hannah-Kim opened up about what could lie ahead for her character in this final showdown, mentioning how the show had only got started shedding some light on Da-Eun's family legacy.

"Hopefully, we will continue what we've started in season 5 on Cobra Kai… I think they've opened a pandora's box with Kim Da-Eun and Master Kim Sun-Young," she told Deadline in October 2022.

"It really brought a darker element to this season and I'm curious what could happen now that Cobra Kai is ostensibly defeated. I do know Kim is hellbent on global domination for her family's legacy, so there's a lot yet to explore."

Cobra Kai seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Netflix.



You Might Also Like