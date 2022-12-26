Cobie Durant seals Rams’ romp over Broncos with pick-six
If slime weren’t surreal, they would have run out of it on Christmas at SoFi Stadium.
That’s because the Los Angeles Rams ravaged the Denver Broncos, 51-14, in the Nickelodeoncast.
The victory was sealed with a pick-six late in the fourth quarter by Cobie Bryant, who returned Brett Rypien’s pass 85 yards.
Cobie Durant with the PICK-6!
📺: #DENvsLAR on CBS/NICK
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/xXDYpCJpC1 pic.twitter.com/cpvtaOrHRE
— NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2022
The 4-11 Broncos were slimed by a Rams team that is now 5-10 and was without most of the players on a star-studded roster.
Tyler Higbee had a pair of TD receptions before the break and Cam Akers had three scores.
Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson were supposed to be the solutions to Denver’s issues. However, 2022 has seen them become bigger problems.
Follow the Slime Line on @thereal_cam3 THIRD TD of the day! 🎄🎄🎄
📺: #DENvsLAR on @Nickelodeon
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/DLVpzj6fnT
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022