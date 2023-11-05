Cobie Durant questionable to return vs. Packers with shoulder injury

For the second week in a row, Cobie Durant had to leave the field early due to injury. He suffered a stinger last week against the Cowboys and on Sunday in Green Bay, he exited with a shoulder injury.

He’s once again questionable to return.

Rams Injury Update: DB Cobie Durant (shoulder) questionable to return. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 5, 2023

Durant was getting more opportunities to play outside, with Quentin Lake getting some snaps in the slot. Derion Kendrick has had his role reduced after his recent struggles as the outside cornerback.

