Cobie Durant has Kevin Durant rooting for the Rams now

Kevin Durant is a Rams fan now. Sort of.

A fan on Twitter Saturday tweeted a photo of rookie cornerback Cobie Durant from the Rams’ game against the Texans and joked that Kevin Durant joined the defending Super Bowl champions. Durant responded and joked that Cobie is somehow his cousin and that he’s a Rams fan now.

Naturally, Cobie replied to Durant’s tweet after getting a shoutout from the former NBA champion.

🦈x Sniper — Cobie Durant (@One4_era) August 20, 2022

If Kevin Durant wants to switch to football, the Rams can probably make room for him at wide receiver.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire