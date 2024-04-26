Cobden clinches first jockeys' title

Harry Cobden has won his first jump jockeys' title after a year-long battle with rival Sean Bowen.

Cobden, 25, clinched the championship with victory on Spring Gale in the opening race at Chepstow on the eve of the season's final meeting at Sandown.

That left the stable jockey for Paul Nicholls six clear of Bowen, who has four rides on Saturday.

Bowen, who had a winner on Friday at Perth, will finish runner-up in the championship for the second time running after Brian Hughes triumphed last season.

"Someone asked me how I felt earlier on and I said it felt like a birthday," said Cobden.

"It felt like something special happened, but it hasn't really sunk in, I suppose."