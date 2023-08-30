Cobb's no-hit bid ends on crushing two-out double in ninth originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

History almost was made Tuesday night at Oracle Park.

Giants right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb nearly tossed the 18th no-hitter in franchise history in San Francisco's 6-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Cobb was one out away from history when Reds second baseman Spencer Steer roped a double over the head of right fielder Luis Matos to end Cobb's no-hit bid.

Reds right fielder Nick Senzel was the only Cincinnati player to reach base prior to Steer's hit, doing so twice, first on a throwing error by Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt, who fielded a groundball and fired a high throw that took first baseman J.D. Davis off the bag, and on walk with one out in the top of the ninth inning.

Cobb stayed in the game after Steer's double and closed the door on the Reds. His final line was: 9 IP, H, ER, BB, and 8 K with a staggering 131 pitches thrown.

If Cobb was able to finish off the historic feat, one catch in particular would have gone down in Giants history.

Reminiscent of former Giants outfielder Gregor Blanco's diving catch in right-center field to preserve Matt Cain's 2012 perfect game, outfielder Austin Slater made an incredible diving catch in center field to keep Cobb's no-hitter alive with two outs in the top of the eighth.

AUSTIN SLATER OMG 😱 pic.twitter.com/011EvtpVNS — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 30, 2023

Even though Cobb was unable to make history, his complete game and heroic effort will be remembered by Giants fans for years to come.

