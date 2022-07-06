Cobbles await as Tour de France peloton prepares to enter ‘hell’

tour de france 2022 stage 5 live updates result

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage five of the 109th edition of the Tour de France, the 157-kilometre run from Lille to Wallers-Arenberg, the day that some are calling a mini-Paris-Roubaix.

Before we have a brief look at today's stage, let's have a quick recap of Tuesday's action when Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) underlined his status as a generational talent with a sensational solo victory. It was an incredible performance not only by the Belgian, but of his team too – reminiscent of their dominant ride on the opening stage of Paris-Nice where they claimed a one-two-three in Mantes-la-Ville.

Wout van Aert - - GETTY IMAGES

While Van Aert was able to bask in the glory of his magnificent seventh Tour stage win, compatriot Jasper Philipsen suffered the ignominy of celebrating his second place as if he had won the stage. . . because he had thought just that. To Philipsen's credit, his sprint was mightily impressive with the 24-year-old outmuscling the big unit that is Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) proving why, surely, it is only a matter of time before the Alpecin-Deceuninck sprinter takes a maiden stage win.

Jasper Philipsen and Christophe Laporte - GETTY IMAGES

Van Aert's stage win saw the 27-year-old extend his lead in the general classification by 22sec, but there were no other changes of significance in the overall standings.

The great all-rounder also extended his lead in the points classification, although Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) will wear the green jersey on his behalf once again today.

It was another day in the breakaway for Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) who added a further five points to his tally in the mountains classification and so will wear the polka dot jersey for a third successive day. With no categorised climbs today the Dane will carry that leader's jersey into tomorrow providing he completes this treacherous looking stage safely and within the time limit.

Overall defending Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) kept hold of his white jersey as leading young rider, while Britain's Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), riding his maiden Tour, trails by 17sec.

So, what's on today's menu?

Cobbles, cobbles and a few more cobbles. Featuring 18km of pavé that make Paris-Roubaix – a race nicknamed the ‘hell of the north’ – one of the toughest one-day race on the calendar, today will provide the riders with a stern test. While the classics specialists may be licking their lips in anticipation, the general classification contenders and some of the lightweight climbers may be approaching this stage with a little more circumspection. There may be under half the amount of cobbles that feature in Paris-Roubaix, but those sections that do feature are tough – just two are rated as two star sectors, while the remaining ones are rated as three or four.

Stage five profile - tour de france 2022 stage 5 live updates result

Given he has had, by his standards, a relatively quiet race so far, I suspect Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuinck) is plotting something special today, while his great rival Van Aert may also have something tucked up one of his yellow sleeves. The latter, however, may be on policing duty for team-mates Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard.

A flurry of classics men – Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies), Florian Sénéchal (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) – will fancy their chances, while Pidcock, winner of junior and under-23 editions of Paris-Roubaix, may also have a crack.

Unbelievably, Telegraph Sport has made it all the way to this point without having rattled out one of the biggest clichés from the opening week of the Tour , so let's rectify that: the race cannot be won today, but it can be lost. While the stage win will be at the forefront of most of our minds, how the general classification riders cope on the cobbles will provide a fascinating subplot. To be fair to Pogacar and Roglic, both are decent bike handlers and have done well on the cobbles earlier in the season – the former finishing fourth at the Tour of Flanders, while the likes of Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) goes well on this sort of terrain. Positioning will be key this afternoon once they hit the first sector – Villers-au-Tertre à Fressain – at around 2.40pm.

And finally, the weather . . .

