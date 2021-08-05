Cobb Parkway Chick-Fil-A moving up the road to allow more volume

Aug. 5—City of Marietta staff have approved a site plan for the Chick-Fil-A at Cobb Parkway and Trade Center Parkway to move to a new location at the corner of Roswell Road and Frey's Gin Road.

The new store is less than half a mile north of the current store and is already under construction. It will include a two-lane drive thru, per the site plan. The new site is being built to accommodate more volume, according to city Planning and Zoning Manager Shelby Little. The current site's popularity means there is often heavy traffic around the store and its parking lot, which only has one drive-thru lane.

Chick-Fil-A's communications office did not respond to requests for comment.

The store is being built in the northwest corner of the parking lot off of Roswell and Frey's Gin. The lot used to be centered around a Sears Outlet but now features Dalton Flooring Gallery and American Freight Appliance, Furniture, Mattress.

The new store will have about the same square footage as the current store (roughly 5,000 square feet). It will not be accessible by Roswell Road — drivers will need to enter via Frey's Gin Road or the adjacent parking lot.

The site plan calls for about 50 parking spots. Between the two drive thru lanes, the site will be able to accommodate up to 49 cars at once, the plan says.

The project's timeline has not been disclosed.