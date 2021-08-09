Cobb Commission to consider cutting back on public comment

Aug. 9—MARIETTA — The public's speaking time at Cobb Board of Commissioners meetings may be cut in half after this week's meeting.

Commissioners will consider Tuesday a revision to board policy reducing the segment set aside for public comment from 60 to 30 minutes. The public comment portion at the top of the meeting would also be eliminated, with speakers only permitted at the end of each meeting.

Ross Cavitt, county communications director, said at a commission work session Monday the current policy dates to 1991. Presently, 12 speakers are permitted to sign up for a speaking slot at each meeting — six each at the meeting's beginning and end. Each speaker is allowed five minutes to address the board on a topic of their choosing.

Under the new rules, which must be approved by a four-fifths vote, the total number of speakers would be capped at 10 with each speaker's time reduced to three minutes. Instead of two separate segments, all 10 speakers would address the board toward the meeting's end, after the board has voted on its meeting agenda items.

Board policy already prohibits the public from making "impertinent, derogatory, offensive or slanderous remarks" from the lectern. Per the draft amendment, the board would further mandate that "No speaker shall display or make any political campaign speech."

The policy change has been in the works for months, with Cavitt first raising the idea in January at the county government's retreat. Cavitt said at the time the update would bring Cobb into line with most other metro Atlanta jurisdictions, which, with a few exceptions, cap speaking time at three minutes.

Commissioner Keli Gambrill, however, said Monday the board should be holding itself to the same standard of brevity. Board members themselves are granted five minutes at each meeting's conclusion for a 'public address,' typically to share news and updates for their constituents, but occasionally also to deliver extended remarks. While the limit on the board members themselves is not typically enforced, Gambrill said it too should be reduced.

Story continues

"If we're going to be limiting the public to three minutes, then we need to update the section to limit the commissioners to three minutes. Because we are tied with public comment," she said.

County Attorney Bill Rowling clarified the respective speaking times are not legally tied to one another or required to be the same length. Cavitt and Chairwoman Lisa Cupid added that while they hoped to eventually undertake a complete review of the board's policy book, Cupid didn't want to get too far afield from the matter at hand.

"It's unfortunate timing that this is coming forward now when we've had so many speakers coming out for public comment ... this is the first time I'm hearing of (Gambrill's proposal) ... but we haven't digested that like we've digested this other item. I would just ask if that's an interest of yours, that we just take some time for the whole board to consider that," Cupid said.

Christine Rozman, a regular speaker at board meetings, wrote to the MDJ saying she plans to demonstrate in opposition to the measure at Tuesday's meeting. Housing advocate Monica DeLancy, who likewise speaks at nearly every meeting to highlight housing issues, said she was "confused" by the timing of the proposal.

DeLancy referenced Cupid's comments two weeks ago, when the chair voiced frustration at the "adversarial approach" of speakers who have criticized the rollout of the county's rental assistance programs.

"I would just hope that that's not the reason why public comment is being shortened and moved to the end," DeLancy said, adding that the new rules won't dissuade her from speaking.

"I will be there. I'll come and sign in, and I'll wait until the end to speak if I have to, so that we can make sure housing remains on the agenda," DeLancy said.