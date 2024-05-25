Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic set to bring over 300 surfers to VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Friday marks the 21st annual Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic by Katin, where over 300 surfers from around the world will showcase their talents.

The event kicked off on Friday with World Class Pro Surfer Joel Tudor giving a discussion at Coastal Edge 21st Street from 12-2 p.m. Starting at 7 p.m., The Shack premiered REDLINE, starring Michael Dunphy.

The 3rd annual Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic by Katin Military Open is set to begin on Saturday for men and women in the armed forces.

The 21st annual Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic 5k is set to start at 7 a.m. on Sunday. All participants that finish will receive a medal and commemorative t-shirt.

Throughout the weekend, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., people will have the opportunity to visit the Boardwalk Marketplace.

The event will end with a surfers paddle, where surfers will honor service members by assembling offshore in a circle and leaving flowers in the center.

More information on the Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic by Katin can be found on there website here.

