Coastal Carolina vs Troy prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, October 28

Coastal Carolina vs Troy How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 28

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Coastal Carolina (6-1), Troy (4-3)

Coastal Carolina vs Troy Game Preview

Why Troy Will Win

What did Appalachian State do that was so right in the win over Coastal Carolina?

It got off to a hot start, it was more physical on the offensive line and ran well, and the defensive front was able to get out on the Chanticleer playmakers in open space and swarm, holding the O to just 55 rushing yards.

Troy has to run well right away. It’s coming off its best running day of its season with 200 yards in the win over Texas State.

The defense is No. 1 in the nation in both sacks and tackles for loss – it can get into the backfield and bother the Coastal Carolina running game before it gets started.

However …

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

Troy hasn’t seen anything like this.

It had to deal with the Liberty offense and all of its playmakers – and held up reasonably well – but it was still a 21-13 loss.

Appalachian State played as well as could be asked for in the win over the Chanticleers, and it was still close in a 30-27 fight.

It took a monster offensive performance from the Mountaineers, and Troy doesn’t have that much firepower. There’s not much from the ground attack and there’s nothing happening with the passing game down the field.

The Trojan D might be great, but get down early, and forget it.

What’s Going To Happen

Coastal Carolina will bounce back fast.

The speed of the Chanticleer offense will offset the Trojan pass a wee bit, and there won’t be enough turnovers to matter.

Troy takes the ball away a ton thanks to it pressure, but Coastal Carolina’s offense will be efficient and won’t screw this up after a great first quarter.

Coastal Carolina vs Troy Prediction, Lines

Coastal Carolina 34, Troy 16

Line: Coastal Carolina -17, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

