Coastal Carolina vs South Alabama prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 26

Coastal Carolina vs South Alabama How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 26

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: ESPN+

How To Watch: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Record: Coastal Carolina (9-2), South Alabama (5-6)

Coastal Carolina vs South Alabama Game Preview

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

Grayson McCall is okay?

He was supposed to be done for at least the regular season, and likely the year, with a shoulder injury suffered in late October, and then … poof. He was back and winging it around for over 300 yards in a win over Texas State.

The offense still worked without him, but the Chanticleers lost to Georgia State the week before. He returned, and five touchdown passes later all was right with the world.

The ultra-efficient passing attack might not go off on a solid South Alabama pass D, but all it has to do is be effective and consistent because …

Why South Alabama Will Win

The South Alabama offense has hit a snag.

Granted, it’s because it had to deal with Tennessee Appalachian State, and Troy over the last three weeks all on the road, but there are issues.

The running game hasn’t been nearly good enough, but this is still the best team in the Sun Belt at controlling the clock. The Jaguars should be able to keep McCall and company on the sidelines just enough to keep this game from getting too ugly, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers are going to do in the South Alabama hopes of getting to six wins and bowl eligibility.

It’ll play just well enough at home to make it a fight, but Coastal Carolina just doesn’t make enough mistakes to matter. Just when it seems like this is going to get interesting, the downfield playmaking ability of the Chanticleer offense will take over.

Coastal Carolina vs South Alabama Prediction, Lines

Coastal Carolina 34, South Alabama 23

Line: South Alabama -15, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

