Coastal Carolina vs Marshall prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Coastal Carolina vs Marshall How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Joan C Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV

How To Watch: NFL Network

Record: Coastal Carolina (6-1), Marshall (4-3)

Coastal Carolina vs Marshall Game Preview

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

Marshall needs takeaways to win this, and Coastal Carolina likely won’t oblige.

The Herd were able to come up with three or more takeaways in three of the last four games including five in the stunning win over James Madison. Most famously, the D generate three interceptions in the win at Notre Dame.

Coastal Carolina had a turnover problem against Buffalo earlier in the season, but that’s been about it with just three giveaways in the last four games.

Combine that with the efficiency of the Chanticleer passing game and the inconsistencies on the Marshall offensive side, and …

Why Marshall Will Win

The Marshall defense has been just that good. The problems overall have been on the offensive side that got stuffed by the great Troy defense and turned it over too much in the loss to Bowling Green.

Marshall is No. 1 in the nation in third down stops, the pass rusher has been fantastic, and as air tight as Coastal Carolina is, Marshall is just that good at taking the ball away. It has to give the O a slew of easy chances and short fields because …

What’s Going To Happen

There’s just no downfield passing game on a regular basis coming from the Marshall offense.

The defense is going hold up and keep this close, but the Coastal Carolina passing attack – coming off a strange loss to Old Dominion – will be too efficient and too timely with its good plays on key drives. It’ll also push the big plays more than the Herd secondary is used to.

Coastal Carolina vs Marshall Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 27, Marshall 24

Line: Marshall -2.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Coastal Carolina vs Marshall Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

