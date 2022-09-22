Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Thursday, September 22

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 22

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Coastal Carolina (3-0), Georgia State (0-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Schedule, Picks

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 3

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Game Preview

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

Where’s it all going wrong for Georgia State?

This is a veteran team that was supposed to be solid. Losing to South Carolina and North Carolina weren’t any big deal, but dropping the 42-41 home game to a struggling Charlotte squad was disastrous.

The Panthers are rolling up the yards, but they’re not playing a lick of defense, there hasn’t been a penalty they don’t seem to enjoy committing, and …

Time of possession. If you can’t control the clock, you can’t get by Coastal Carolina. Ask Army how that works.

Georgia State is holding the ball for just over 25 minutes per game. That equals death against a Coastal Carolina offense that rolls when it’s able to hit the third down conversions. However …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 4

Why Georgia State Will Win

The Chanticleers are scuffling a bit.

They shocked Army 38-28 to open the season, but needed everything in the bag to get by Gardner-Webb and last week had to work too much to get by Buffalo. And what’s been the big problem?

Turnovers. The defense has forced nine over the last two games, but the six given away made life difficult.

Gardner-Webb threw at will, Buffalo was able to stay alive on the takeaways, and Georgia State needs all of that.

The Panther ground game has been fantastic, the big plays were there, and …

Story continues

– Week 4 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

Coastal Carolina is just too efficient.

As rough as things have been over the 3-0 start, the Chanticleer run defense – even against Army – has been outstanding.

That’s good, but Grayson McCall and the passing game continue to be among the nation’s most effective, and the Panther secondary hasn’t appreciably improved since getting hit for over 400 yards and five touchdowns by Charlotte’s Chris Reynolds last week.

This is going to be a wild, fun game to get the college football weekend going.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 3

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 38, Georgia State 34

Line: Coastal Carolina -1.5, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men. Fans can donate to Coach To Cure MD online or by texting the word CURE to 501501 to give $25.

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News