Coastal Carolina University launches new sports broadcasting program

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A new academic center devoted to training the next generation in sports broadcasting is underway at Coastal Carolina University.

Matt Hogue, the former athletics director at CCU is a 25-year broadcast veteran and the one taking the lead on the program.

“I think right now what we’re focused on is trying to give another tool in the toolbox to students that are already flowing into that sports communication major,” Hogue said.

Hogue said the sports communication major at CCU is growing quickly, and to stay with that momentum, they’re capitalizing on the interest they are seeing and turning it into a hands-on learning experience for the students.

“We want them in front of a microphone behind the camera, in front of a camera, whatever it is they want to pursue and actually physically performing that,” he said.

Hogue will transition into his new role this summer and the work will begin immediately to bring the new program to life.

The goal of the program is to train future sportscasters and teach them the skills they need to excel in the industry.

Hogue said he can see the classes being broken down by different sports students are interested in to separate their program from others.

“There’s a lot of real intricate basics that go into being good and separating yourself from the next person,” Hogue said. “So, those will be some of the hallmarks that we try to focus on.”

Hogue said he’s proud to be a part of a university that provides different opportunities for students to help guide them in the right direction for their future endeavors.

“I think it’ll be another step forward for CCU and and what this institution has always been about, which is being ahead of the curve, taking chances, trying to do some things to to make it a more attractive university,” Hogue said.

CCU officials are hoping to begin sports broadcasting classes for students by spring 2025.

