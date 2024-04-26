Coastal Carolina University athletic director to transition to new role

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University is officially on the prowl for a new athletic director after Matt Hogue on Friday announced his transition to a new role.

Hogue will transition to a new role in the Thomas W. and Robin W. Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts to take the lead in the development of an academic center devoted to training students in sports broadcasting. It will go into effect on July 15.

The school will begin its search for a new athletic director immediately.

“As the university’s longest-serving director of athletics, Matt has led Chanticleer athletics to new heights,” President Michael T. Benson said in a news release. “He has witnessed first-hand the astronomical growth of our programs and overseen the most successful period of Chanticleer athletics. I thank Matt for his superb work and commend him for his continued commitment to Coastal Carolina University and our students. Given his wealth of experience and sports broadcasting background, he is uniquely qualified to lead this new academic endeavor.”

Hogue was named interim athletic director in 2014 before becoming the full-time director in 2015, the release said. He was promoted to vice president in 2021. During his tenure, the Chanticleers joined the Sun Belt Conference and transitioned to the Football Bowl Subdivision. They won the 2016 national championship in baseball.

Hogue is also well-known for his 17-year stint as the “Voice of the Chanticleers” on the Chanticleer Sports Network.

“President Benson and I have discussed this idea [center devoted to sports broadcasting] in the past and now is the right time to move forward with it,” Hogue said. “I look forward to working with the Edwards College faculty on this new academic endeavor.”

