Coastal Carolina tops Delaware St. 92-77

DOVER, Del. (AP) -- Tyrell Gumbs-Frater knocked down eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points as Coastal Carolina defeated Delaware State 92-77 on Saturday night.

Gumbs-Frater made 8 of 10 from long range and rained in 6 of his 3s and 20 points in the first half as the Chanticleers built a 47-35 lead.

Keishawn Brewton had 19 points and seven rebounds for Coastal Carolina (4-4). Tommy Burton added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Garrick Green had 10 points for the visitors.

Lance Singh III had 24 points for the Hornets (1-8). John Crosby added 22 points. John Stansbury had six rebounds.

Coastal Carolina takes on Greensboro at home on Wednesday. Delaware State plays Loyola (Md.) at home on Wednesday.

