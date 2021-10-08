Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely goes off vs. Arkansas State

If your favorite NFL team is looking for a big-play tight end prospect in the 2022 NFL draft, Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely just gave an impressive audition Thursday night against Arkansas State.

Likely delivered a ridiculous stat line, needing just eight receptions to rack up 232 yards, finding the end zone on four of those eight catches. That’s 29 yards per reception for those of you keeping score at home.

While some might wonder about his level of competition, when you put up numbers like this, it moves the needle regardless of your opponent. Don’t be surprised if this performance turns some heads among NFL decision-makers.