Coastal Carolina sets promotions schedule for Chants’ 6 home football game this fall

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coming off an 8-5 record that included a 24-14 win over San Jose State in the Hawaii Bowl, Coastal Carolina University has announced the promotion schedule for the Chanticleers’ six home games this fall.

The Chanticleers’ Sept. 7 home opener against William and Mary will be “Teal Out.” Two weeks later, on Sept. 21, CCU will host Atlantic Coast Conference foe Virginia for “Family Weekend.”

Coastal’s Sun Belt Conference home opener against Old Dominion on Oct. 5 will be “White Out” and “Hall of Fame” weekend. The Oct. 19 game against Louisiana will be a part of homecoming weekend.

CCU will have a “Black Out” game against Appalachian State on Nov. 7 and will celebrate “Senior Day / Salute to Service” on Nov. 23 against Georgia Southern.

The Chanticleers averaged more than 17,000 fans per home game during each of the last two seasons, bolstered by a program-record 21,324 fans who came out for last year’s homecoming win against Marshall.

CCU will open its second season under head coach Tim Beck on Aug. 29 at Jacksonville State before traveling to Temple on Sept. 14. The Chanticleers will travel to James Madison on Oct. 10, Troy on Nov. 2, Marshall on Nov. 16 and Georgia State on Nov. 30.

Kickoff times have yet to be announced. Tickets for all CCU home games are on sale now at www.GoCCUsports.com/Football. Fans interested in upgrading seats or adding additional season tickets can contact the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office by phone at 843-347-8499 or by email at tickets@coastal.edu.

* * *

Dennis Bright is a Digital Producer at News13. He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.