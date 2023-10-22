Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall released from hospital after scary hit

McCall was stretchered off the field in the fourth quarter of CCU's win over Arkansas State

Grayson McCall was injured in the fourth quarter of Coastal Carolina's win at Arkansas State. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Coastal Carolina announced Sunday that QB Grayson McCall had been released from the hospital following a scary hit during Saturday’s game against Arkansas State.

McCall was injured in the fourth quarter of Coastal Carolina’s 27-17 win. He was hit as he was sliding and his head appeared to hit the ground after he was contacted. McCall was taken off the field on a stretcher and he gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he was being driven away.

“As a precautionary measure, Grayson was transported to a local medical facility for evaluation and observation last night. He was alert and conscious with movement in all extremities,” the school said in a statement.

“Grayson has been released and is heading back to Conway. He is in excellent spirits and the results of his scans have been very positive.”

Update on Grayson McCall pic.twitter.com/i7luq4agkt — Coastal Football (@CoastalFootball) October 22, 2023

McCall was replaced by Jarrett Guest for the remainder of the game.

The win pushed Coastal Carolina’s record to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Sun Belt. McCall was 24-of-28 passing for 244 yards and had two passing touchdowns before he left the game.

McCall entered the transfer portal after the 2022 season following coach Jamey Chadwell’s departure for Liberty. After he was mentioned as a transfer possibility for multiple Power Five schools, McCall withdrew from the portal in January to stay at CCU with new coach Tim Beck.

The senior has completed over 67% of his passes for 1,919 yards and has thrown 10 TDs and six interceptions in 2023. His best seasons came in 2020 and 2021 as he threw a combined 53 TDs and six interceptions as the Chanticleers went 11-1 in 2020 and 11-2 in 2021.