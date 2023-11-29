Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall will enter the transfer portal

USC football faces a lot of big questions this offseason. One is whether to grab a top quarterback in the transfer portal or count on one of Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson to lead the offense in 2024. The high-profile quarterbacks entering the portal are significant names, players Lincoln Riley should seriously consider bringing to USC.

It is early in the portal season — the portal officially opens on December 4 — but if Riley has thoughts about adding an elite quarterback, he has an option right now: Grayson McCall.

The Coastal Carolina quarterback, who made the Chanticleers a formidable program, has reportedly chosen to enter the portal. McCall helped Coastal Carolina — a small school based in Conway, South Carolina — win a total of 20 games in the 2021 and 2022 seasons combined. Coastal won 11 games in 2021, with McCall being the engine who powered the Chanticleers’ offense.

McCall would be a grad transfer and a one-year rental. He will be coveted by a lot of programs. Lincoln Riley definitely has something to think about here.

Seeing KJ Jefferson and Grayson McCall entering the portal, 2 guys I'd assumed were done with college, much like Nix/Penix last yr. Thanks to NIL, anyone who's not a guaranteed high-round pick is playing out their entire eligibility. Which is great for college football. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire