Coastal Carolina moves up to No. 11 in AP Top 25 after beating BYU

Coastal Carolina is one spot away from the top 10 in the AP Top 25.

The Chanticleers (10-0) moved up three spots to No. 11 after beating BYU 22-17 on Saturday. The Cougars, meanwhile, fell six spots to No. 14 after the loss.

The top seven teams in the AP poll didn’t change from Week 13. Indiana moved up two spots to No. 8 after beating Wisconsin on the road. The Hoosiers are followed by Miami and Iowa State.

Alabama stayed at No. 1 after drubbing LSU. The Crimson Tide are followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida and Cincinnati. All but Cincinnati — who was off because of COVID-19 cases — won on Saturday.

Coastal isn’t the Sun Belt’s only team in the top 20 either. Louisiana is at No. 17 after winning on the road at Appalachian State on Friday night.

Buffalo entered the poll at No. 24 despite not playing on Saturday. The Bulls are 4-0 and appear to be the champions of the MAC’s East division.

Coastal Carolina is at No. 11 after beating BYU. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Full AP Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. Indiana

9. Miami

10. Iowa State

11. Coastal Carolina

12. Georgia

13. Oklahoma

14. BYU

15. Northwestern

16. USC

17. Louisiana

18. Tulsa

19. Iowa

20. North Carolina

21. Colorado

22. Liberty

23. Texas

24. Buffalo

25. Wisconsin

