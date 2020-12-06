Coastal Carolina moves up to No. 11 in AP Top 25 after beating BYU
Coastal Carolina is one spot away from the top 10 in the AP Top 25.
The Chanticleers (10-0) moved up three spots to No. 11 after beating BYU 22-17 on Saturday. The Cougars, meanwhile, fell six spots to No. 14 after the loss.
The top seven teams in the AP poll didn’t change from Week 13. Indiana moved up two spots to No. 8 after beating Wisconsin on the road. The Hoosiers are followed by Miami and Iowa State.
Alabama stayed at No. 1 after drubbing LSU. The Crimson Tide are followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida and Cincinnati. All but Cincinnati — who was off because of COVID-19 cases — won on Saturday.
Coastal isn’t the Sun Belt’s only team in the top 20 either. Louisiana is at No. 17 after winning on the road at Appalachian State on Friday night.
Buffalo entered the poll at No. 24 despite not playing on Saturday. The Bulls are 4-0 and appear to be the champions of the MAC’s East division.
Full AP Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. Indiana
9. Miami
10. Iowa State
11. Coastal Carolina
12. Georgia
13. Oklahoma
14. BYU
15. Northwestern
16. USC
17. Louisiana
18. Tulsa
19. Iowa
20. North Carolina
21. Colorado
22. Liberty
23. Texas
24. Buffalo
25. Wisconsin
