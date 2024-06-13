Coastal Carolina hires USC’s Chance Miller as the school’s new athletic director

Coastal Carolina University has chosen its next athletic director.

The current University of South Carolina Senior Deputy Athletics Director, Chance Miller, is replacing the outgoing Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation, Matt Hogue, according to a statement published by CCU.

Former athletic director Matt Hogue stepped down in April 2024 to work on fostering a broadcasting program at Coastal.

Miller did not return a request for comment before publication. CCU Associate Athletics Director for Media Relations Rixon Lane declined to comment on the story, and Coastal Carolina Director of University Communication Jerry Rashid did not return a request for comment before publication.

Miller has worked at the University of South Carolina since April 2013, first in various athletics compliance roles and most recently as one of the top administrators under athletics director Ray Tanner. As USC’s senior deputy athletics director, Miller oversees the department’s day-to-day operations and has led South Carolina’s NIL efforts.

He also played a role in the school landing the Manchester United vs. Liverpool friendly soccer match that’s being played in Columbia this summer. Before his time with the Gamecocks, he worked four years for the NCAA’s enforcement staff and, according to his USC bio, “was the lead investigator on several NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions cases.”

Before his career in athletics, Miller was a lawyer whose work included assisting in the NFL’s legal department.

Miller will take over an athletic program in the middle of a change of the guard. Along with Tim Beck, who concluded his first season as Coastal football coach with an 8-5 record and a bowl win, CCU baseball coach Gary Gilmore retired after the conclusion of the 2024 baseball season, replaced by assistant Kevin Schnall.

Former Coastal basketball coach Cliff Ellis retired during the 2023-24 season, ultimately replaced by former Western Carolina coach Justin Gray.

A new athletic director will help spearhead Coastal’s name, image and likeness efforts, as Coastal features two collectives supporting all major sports. Indeed, CCU and other Palmetto State colleges’ NIL endeavors will benefit from national and statewide developments.

Governor Henry McMaster signed a new version of South Carolina’s NIL law May 21, 2024. While the new law restricts what deals are available via public records requests, the legislation allows universities to be much more hands-on with the NIL process.

Mit Winter is an attorney at KennyHertz Perry Attorneys at Law specializing in NCAA collegiate sports law. A former NCAA Division One athlete at William & Mary who previously represented the NCAA, Winter said the new law allows South Carolina Universities to indirectly pay compensation for athletes, calling it one of the most liberal NIL laws in the United States.

“It doesn’t go as far as Virginia’s (NIL law), which says schools can directly pay,” Winter, said in a May 2024 interview. “I would say definitely top third (in the country), maybe even higher than top third, top 10-5.”

In addition to the changes in NIL laws at the state level, in 2024, the NCAA reached a settlement with college athletes, creating a system of direct pay within the power conferences. Fox Sports reported in May 2024 that power conference schools could directly pay athletes between $19-25 million in compensation. Hogue previously told The Sun News that CCU would consider joining the ACC if asked.

Winter added that the settlement could make NIL collectives even more important to schools. As they operate independently of the institution, NIL collectives could provide more funds to athletes than the cap would allow.

Sports Editor for The State Dwayne Mclemore contributed to this article.