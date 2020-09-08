Coastal Carolina of the Sun Belt Conference has gotten approval from the state of South Carolina to have up to 5,000 people at its home football games this fall.

The school announced guidelines Tuesday spelling out that the number of people allowed at Brooks Stadium includes teams, coaching staffs, game day staff, game day operations, working media, band, spirit teams and volunteers, along with spectators.

The Chanticleers play in the Football Bowl Subdivision and open their home season against Campbell on Sept. 18.

Coastal Carolina gets OK to host reduced crowds originally appeared on NBCSports.com