Coastal Carolina football broadcaster to step down

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina football broadcaster Joe Cashion is stepping down, according to a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Life update: I have made the decision to step away from broadcasting at @GOCCUSPORTS,” the post reads. “I have been blessed more than I deserve for 21 years of being a part of the @CoastalFootball broadcast, from the sidelines and then the booth. I discussed it on the podcast. Thank you all!”

To listen to Cashion’s announcement, click here.

Coastal Carolina opens its 2024 season Thursday, Aug. 29 on the road against Jacksonville State. The Chanticleers’ home opener is set for Sept. 7 against William & Mary.

