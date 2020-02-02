Coastal Carolina defeats Arkansas State 83-77

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) -- Tyrell Gumbs-Frater had 24 points as Coastal Carolina got past Arkansas State 83-77 on Saturday.

DeVante' Jones added 20 points and Garrick Green had 13 for Coastal Carolina (12-11, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference), which snapped a four-game losing streak. Jones also had eight assists. Tommy Burton added eight rebounds.

Caleb Fields had 21 points for the Red Wolves (15-9, 7-6). J.J. Matthews added 19 points. Marquis Eaton had 15 points.

The Chanticleers leveled the season series against the Red Wolves with the win. Arkansas State defeated Coastal Carolina 80-75 on Jan. 18. Coastal Carolina plays Texas State at home on Thursday. Arkansas State matches up against Arkansas-Little Rock on the road next Saturday.

