Coastal Carolina baseball to play in Clemson Regional

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers baseball team will play in the Clemson Regional this weekend.

The Chanticleers (34-23, 16-14 SBC) will take on Vanderbilt (38-20, 13-17 SEC) in Game 1 on Friday. Vanderbilt is the home of former Coastal Carolina pitcher Levi Huesman, who transferred to the Commodores following the 2023 season. The regional also includes Clemson and High Point.

Coastal Carolina entered 2024, head coach Gary Gilmore’s final with the team, with high expectations after hosting a regional in 2023. It was ranked No.18 to start the season and was picked to win the Sun Belt Conference.

The Chanticleers looked the part to open the year, starting off at a sizzling 17-3 clip while playing all 20 of their first games of the season at home.

Coastal Carolina faltered down the stretch, going just 7-11 overall and finishing No.7 in the Sun Belt. It went just 1-2 in the Sun Belt tournament, scoring a combined three runs in losses to Southern Mississippi and Appalachian State. Coastal Carolina went 1-7 against those two teams this year.

Caleb is a digital producer at News13.

