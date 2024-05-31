Coastal Carolina baseball handily defeats Vanderbilt in Game 1 of Clemson Regional

CLEMSON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers baseball team comfortably won Game 1 Friday of the Clemson Regional against SEC power Vanderbilt, 13-3.

The Chanticleers got out to a hot start, scoring five runs in the second inning and three runs in the fourth inning, jumping out to an 8-0 lead and giving ample run support to starting pitcher Riley Eikhoff.

The redshirt junior paced the pitching staff, tossing six innings and only allowing one run on his way to his sixth win of the year.

The offense matched Eikhoff, racking up 10 hits and 13 runs against the Commodores’ overwhelmed pitching staff. Sophomore Caden Bodine led the way with three hits and two RBI.

Coastal Carolina advances to the winner’s bracket and awaits the winner of host Clemson and High Point. The Chanticleers will play at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

* * *

Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

