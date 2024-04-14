Coastal Carolina’s annual triathlon draws large crowd, build memories

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Dozens of competitors took on a grueling test Sunday morning, competing in Coastal Carolina University’s annual triathalon.

Nearly 50 people tackled the 300-yard swim, 9 1/2-mile bike ride and 3.1 mile run — including returning competitor Eric Brust.

Back in November 2016 he was in a medically induced coma and needed to learn how to walk again.

“I had a bunch of surgeries on my elbow, my pelvis. So, a long recovery. But now, this is what I love to do,” he said.

Brust participated in the event with his fiancée and had a large group of supporters.

“I’m definitely happy. It’s not about how you do versus other people. It’s how you do versus yourself,” he said. “My fiancée, this is her first race ever and I’m just really proud of her.”

Brust’s family cheered both of them on from the sidelines.

It was also a full-circle moment for Michal Kovac, a CCU graduate who did his first triathlon 15 years ago.

He placed third overall on Sunday and raced with his son.

