Coast Guard juniors set to make their mark as football season kicks off

Aug. 13—NEW LONDON — Jared Colletti was a freshman, coming off a game in which he blocked a field goal against Catholic in double overtime, leading to a 20-14 victory for the Coast Guard Academy football team.

Then-Coast Guard coach Bill George predicted that those 2019 freshmen would make a significant impact in the future, but that was before COVID-19 wiped out the majority of the 2020 season, all but one game against rival Merchant Marine.

Those freshmen are now juniors. And Thursday, as the Bears opened the season with their first practice on a sweltering Cadet Memorial Field, the juniors were among the team leaders, including Colletti and first-year starting quarterback Tafari Wall, a 6-foot-4, 200-pounder from Richmond, Virginia, who will debut in Coast Guard's season opener Sept. 4 at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine.

"It's something all us young guys have been waiting on," Colletti said Thursday. "We haven't had that experience in college yet. We were all looking forward to it coming out of high school and it kind of got stolen from everyone, not just Coast Guard but everyone across the country. So obviously we're using that as fuel for this season. We didn't get to have a breakout season last year so this year is our year to break out."

"The feeling right now is I don't think it's really hit yet," said Wall, who originally signed a National Letter of Intent to play football for Division II Elizabeth City (North Carolina) before being offered a spot at a Coast Guard preparatory school. "I haven't even touched the practice field yet."

Colletti, who played mainly special teams as a freshman, used his versatility to score both Coast Guard touchdowns in last season's 24-14 loss to Merchant Marine, rushing for a 2-yard touchdown and catching a 24-yard touchdown pass from quarterback John Barbera.

"I think he's got a diverse skillset where on one play he can line up behind the quarterback, next to the quarterback, and the next play you can line him up in the slot (as a receiver)," head coach C.C. Grant said.

Wall, meanwhile, has waited patiently to take over at quarterback, first a backup to starter Ryan Jones as a freshman and last year the second-string quarterback behind Barbera.

"I know the guys that I was under, John Barbera, Ryan Jones, they prepared me for this moment," said Wall, who has yet to take a collegiate snap. "(I'm) confident that I'll be able to take over and be a leader and made this team come together. We showed spurts of good stuff and we have all the tools we need."

The team is captained by seniors Adam Jibril-Barnes at defensive back, Damaso Jaime at wide receiver, Michael Palermo at linebacker and Mason Schroder on the offensive line.

Among the other juniors who will likely contribute will be Spencer McMillon at running back, Jacob Wagner and New England Women's and Men's high jump champion Tanner Johannsen at wide receiver, Jake Monson on the offensive line, Connor Healy at linebacker, Andrew Rizzo, Robert Hufnagle and Connor McGuire on the defensive line and Finnegan Hall as the Bears' punter and kicker. Several of them have played together since their post-graduate year at Naval Prep, making this their fourth year together.

Coast Guard plays its home opener on Sept. 18 against Nichols.

"I think I'm happy we actually have a football practice with an actual game in 20-some-odd days," Grant said. "I'm just more happy for the guys. I think I'll probably say this 100 times this year how young we are. A lot of that has to do with the lack of varsity experience throughout an entire year. That's basically what guys like Tafari missed.

"We're like that across the board. We are young. We're going to be young. If we stay healthy, we're going to be much better in games four, five, six, seven ... we'll be much better in games eight, nine and 10 than we were when we start."

