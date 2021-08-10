Coast Guard Festival queens reunite

Aug. 10—The 1981 Coast Guard Festival queen said that it was a bit of work and a lot of fun to reunite former festival queens for this year's festival, themed "Women of the Coast Guard: The Strength Within."

Twenty-four former queens made it to the Grand Parade on Saturday, causing Jana (Mierle) Reenders and her husband, Mark, to have to remove the catwalk from the float to make room for everyone.

Reenders said Festival Director Mike Smith suggested she start locating former queens last winter. The effort was put on the back burner when they weren't sure if there would even be a festival this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two weeks ago, she was again contacted by festival officials and asked if she could get a dozen former queens for the parade float.

Reenders went to the archive facility of the Tri-Cities Historical Museum and the Loutit District Library to do her research — two things that she couldn't do last winter because of COVID-19 restrictions.

She used a calendar on her cell phone to look up the dates and microfilm to read Grand Haven Tribune articles to find the names of the queens.

"I found all but eight girls total," she said.

Reenders had a list of Coast Guard Festival Queens from 1950, when the queen was the late Lois Robertson, up until 1990, when the last reunion was held.

In the year 2000, the pageant was changed to a Miss Michigan preliminary and the number of entries fell due to the expanded obligations and expense this caused, Reenders said.

The pageants stopped about 2004 and an ambassador program that was open to all students replaced a couple of years later. That program is no longer being conducted.

It took a lot of social media detective work and some cold call knocking on doors to reach some of the women who did participate, Reenders said.

Patriarchs of the program in attendance were the 1951 queen, Nancy Plantenga, and the 1965 queen, Nancy Natgzaam.

Jenny Peters Logan, the festival's last pageant queen from 2004, was also on the float.

Reenders said that a couple of the former queens traveled from out of state to attend, including 1988 Queen Heather Louisell Lukasik, who came from Florida.

Some of the women participated as greeters at the Coast Guard Festival dignitary dinner on Thursday, Reenders said. They also participated in the Spouses and Honored Guests breakfast on Friday.

The participants in the parade were: 1951 Nancy Plantenga, 1965 Nancy Nagtzaam, 1971 Pam Fisher Bell, 1972 Cindy Chapman Zatarga, 1973 Melanie Johnson Gee, 1976 Beverly Simons Oakes, 1977 Dawn Camp Holland, 1978 Dawn Angell Morgan, 1980 Mary Knoll Hamstra, 1981 Jana Mierle Reenders, 1982 Susan Cron McDermott, 1984 Kathryn Kinser Gould, 1986 Shawn Mulder Newhouse, 1988 Heather Louisell Lukasik, 1989 Beth DeMeester Kalkman, 1990 Jadie Fritz Kieft, 1993 Kaitrin Mathews Drost, 1997 Kendra Melvin Kopec, 1998 Heather Berg McVoy, 2000 Diana Frazier Blevins, 2001 Lisa Bauer Post, 2002 Ella Dunn Lochinski, 2003 Brittany Fox, 2004 Jenny Peters Logan.

