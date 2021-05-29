Coast to Coast Scouting: Derek Stingley Jr. Is Already CB1

Earlier today Coast to Coast Scouting released an early 2022 NFL Draft outlook on LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

It might be a bit bias, because I wrote it.

Nonetheless, we all know the facts and my opinions are commonly shared not only among LSU fans but also among NFL Draft analysts.

Derek Stingley Jr. is CB1.

In the 2019 season, Stingley Jr. had 31 solo tackles, 38 total tackles, one fumble recovery, and six interceptions. Stingley Jr. finished last season with 19 solo tackles, 27 total tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and five passes defended over seven total games.

Stingley has the coverage skills, size, length, technique, and insane ball skills to make him as close to a can’t miss cornerback prospect as you’ll see in college football. Early on in his career many evaluators compared him to Jalen Ramsey as the next can’t miss cornerback prospect.

The elite traits stand out when watching Stingley, as do his incredible ball tracking instincts. If he takes a step forward this season, I will not rule out him becoming a top-five lock in next year’s draft class.

A whole lot can change between now and the 2022 NFL Draft. Many late season risers will fly up draft boards as they do every single year. However, Stingley is a rare breed. He possesses the talent, leadership, and drive to prove to the entire country that he is in fact the best cornerback in all of college football.

If I’m betting on one player to live up to all the hype, I’m betting on Derek Stingley Jr.