Coan throws three TDs in first XFL win

Former Badger quarterback Jack Coan got his first win of his XFL career Sunday as the Brahmas defeated the Orlando Guardians 30-12. The quarterback was able to throw for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

Coan was able to connect with tight end Deon Yelder for a three-yard touchdown in the first quarter, giving the Brahmas an early 6-0 lead.

His next passing score came in the following quarter when he was able to hit another tight end Alize Mack for a 19-yard touchdown.

Finally, he delivered a 24-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalen Tolliver in the third quarter to get his third score of the day.

After not being selected by the Brahmas and subsequently assigned to their team, Coan seems destined to hold onto the starting role after the franchise’s first ever victory Sunday.

