Coan’s record night wins him national quarterback award
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan had quite the debut for the Irish as the former Wisconsin starter threw for 366 yards and four scores in the 41-38 overtime victory.
On Tuesday the former Notre Dame lacrosse commitment landed a national award as a result. The following is from the Notre Dame athletics department:
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — In his first start under center for the Irish, graduate student quarterback Jack Coan earned a number of accolades for his performance in Notre Dame’s, 41-38, overtime win at Florida State. Coan was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 List and was one of the Manning Award Stars of the week after his record-breaking performance in the season-opener.
Coan led the Irish with a career-high 366 yards and four touchdowns, while tying a career-high with 26 completions. His 366 passing yards ranked fifth nationally for Week One, and he was the only quarterback in the top-five who played in a true road game.
Coan broke the Notre Dame record for most passing yards in a season-opening game, while tying the record for most passing touchdowns in an opener. He became the eighth-straight quarterback to win their first game under center for the Irish.
