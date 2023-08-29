Coalgate High School student dies following McAlester bull riding event

Aug. 29—Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Coalgate High School student who died after being thrown during a bull riding competition at the McAlester Roundup Club Arena on Saturday night.

Derby Gearhart, who was 16, was competing in the open bull riding competition during the Ward Rodeo Co. Series Finals held Aug. 25-26 at the McAlester Roundup Club Arena at 1601 N. D St.

He was wearing a protective helmet and gear during the bull riding event.

A video viewed by the News-Capital shows that the bull appears to have inadvertently stepped on the youth with the animal's back legs as he was thrown and hitting the ground.

The bull wheeled around as Gearhart stood up, but the bull did not attack. As Gearhart stood and hurried from the arena, two bullfighters ran forward to make sure the bull continued to move away from him.

Shortly afterwards, two McAlester police officers were summoned to help.

Officers Forrest Powell and Jack Allen were on foot patrol around 9:49 p.m. on Saturday night, Aug. 26, when an unknown male flagged them down, according to an incident report. They were advised someone had been stepped on by a bull and was going in and out of consciousness.

Officer Powell contacted central dispatch and called for an ambulance to be dispatched to the location.

When the officers reached the youth before the ambulance arrived, he was lying down.

The officers said he was able to talk with them and surrounding friends while the EMS was enroute to the site. McAlester Fire Department's EMS arrived at the scene and transported the teen to the McAlester Regional Health Center.

In Coalgate, an account has been set up at FirstBank in Coalgate for the benefit of Derby Gearhart.

FirstBank Accounts Representative Tyanna Adams said those who would like to donate can send checks made out for the benefit of Derby Gearhart; P.O. Box 387; Coalgate, OK; 74538.

A message posted on the Coalgate Public Schools Facebook states:

"Our hearts hurt. We have suffered a loss to our school community. The loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school, especially our students.

"Coalgate schools will have trained professionals to help with the needs of our students and school personnel." The post said they would be available Monday morning.

"Oklahoma Mental Health Lifeline is available by calling or texting 988 at any time. This resource will give free and confidential support," the post continued.

"We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to support our students and staff."